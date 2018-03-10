The Deep State Wants Snowden, He Might Have The Evidence To Take Them Down (Video)
IBOR is being pushed forward, those who were profiting and controlling these social media sites have been and continue to sell their shares, the writing is on the wall. Russian billionaire says that Soros funded the Steel dossier. Russian double agent found poisoned, looks like wet work. Trump says he will meet with Kim Jong Un, Lavrov says its a good thing, the corporate media doesn’t know what to do with this news. Q wants us to look at Snowden, Q’s messages point to the fact that Snowden and Assange might have the evidence to take down the deep state. There will be no deals for the deep state players. Q hints that Obama might run.