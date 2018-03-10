Rob Kirby: Missing $21 Trillion Used to Manipulate Markets? Video – Silver Doctors

Rob Kirby from Kirby Analytics tells Silver Doctors the Exchange Stabilization Fund is most likely using a missing $21 trillion to manipulate the capital markets.

Kirby reminds us $21 trillion is missing form the United States Department of Defense and Department of Housing and Urban Development. He believes the ESF is most likely using the money to manipulate the capital markets. He explains in detail how the ESF manipulates the markets to keep the U.S. dollar afloat.

How long can this ESF manipulation go on for? America is being called out as we speak. Countries around the globe are banishing the U.S. dollar from their international trade.



