Peak Facebook? Insiders including CEO Zuckerberg dumping stock as users spending 25% less time on the platform by Ken Schortgen, Jr The Daily Economist

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that like the dying liberal print media, social media platforms are beginning to experience their own backlash for seeking social justice over that of fiduciary responsibility. And in a double entendre of bad news and worse news for the world’s number one social media site, it appears that Facebook may have already reached the peak of its popularity and is turning towards the path of MySpace.

User Participation on Facebook down 25% since introduction of algorithm to kill conservative news

While Facebook grapples with an explosion in overhead, expensive regulations in Europe (and possibly soon in the U.S.), a staggering decline in traffic, backlash over conservative purging and pedo questionnaires, and a former executive who went public in December with his “tremendous guilt” over helping to hook people on the “internet crack” that is social media – the Silicon Valley behemoth is facing a new challenge; a 24% drop in the average time spent on the site. Now new numbers have been released that go through December, and the problem only seems to be getting worse. The updated data shows that Facebook’s core platform lost 18% in time spent, which is a huge change from the month before. This, says Pivotal, reflects a 24% decline in time spent per person.” Instagram, too, saw some poor engagement numbers. Though aggregated consumption went up, the user base went up at a higher clip, meaning that time per person went down 9%. –Fast Company – Zerohedge

Needless to say, the data mining operations that proliferate Facebook appear not just to be commodities bought and sold to advertisers (and perhaps governments agencies?) as it is easy to believe that insiders and shareholders who saw the writing on the wall of falling platform participation could be using this information to dump shares on the prospect of even greater declines.

