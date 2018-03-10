‘Emotionally Unhinged’: Internet Roundup As Those With Trump Derangement Syndrome Hit New Levels Of Crazy By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Bob Woodward, Washington Post journalist since 1971, his current position as associate editor had some advice and analysis to offer in a Newsweek interview. Woodward, in conjunction with Carl Bernstein earned their stripes doing the majority of the original reporting during the Watergate scandal. Quotes offered by Woodward in the Newsweek interview are quite enlightening, including his advice to journalists to “Shut up…and just listen,” and “It’s important to get your personal politics out,” stating “The emotion should be directed at doing more work.”

Some of his assertions make those of us that have been documenting the failures of the MSM over the last couple of years, shake our heads in amazement, wondering if he has been reading the same “news” as we have been seeing throughout the Trump presidency, and in other areas his “advice” that he teaches in classes, seems spot on.

You’ve described the Trump presidency as being a “test” for the news media. Do you think the media is failing the test? First of all, journalists can always do better. Myself at the top of the list. I don’t think journalism is failing at all in the Trump era. But we have a lot of work to do. A number of reporters have at times become emotionally unhinged about it all, one way or the other. Look at MSNBC or Fox News, and you will see those continually either denigrating Trump or praising him. I think the answer is in the middle, and in this class I talk about how it’s important to get your personal politics out. It’s destructive to become too politicized. The emotion should be directed at doing more work, not some feeling or personal conclusion.

Personally I would vehemently disagree with Woodward’s assertion that journalism isn’t failing in the Trump era, but wholeheartedly agree that a number of reporters have become emotionally unhinged.

Throughout the interview one can see such a vast difference between his ability to admit the “evidence” simply isn’t there to claim the Russia/Trump collusion story amounts to a Watergate-type scandal, and other Wapo reporters that have been spent a year harping on that very point, but the entire interview is worth reading.

EMOTIONALLY UNHINGED INTERNET ROUNDUP

I have spent the past week watching chat forums, social media and comment sections and have noted it is not just “journalists” that have become “emotionally unhinged,” but rather whole segments of society, where NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch is being attacked relentlessly by gun control proponents, some of the names she is called are so vile I wouldn’t even type them here, but worse than that, they are openly calling for her children to be slaughtered, for no other reason than she speaks out about the constitutional right to bear arms.

Believe it or not, that screen shot is from one of the less offensive attacks Loesch receives on a constant basis, many of which end up either deleted or Twitter suspends/deletes their accounts for actual threats and harassment, but others phrase it in a way where they make their point without violating terms of service.

Going through almost any one of Dana’s comment threads we find accusations calling her a child killer (Dana Loesch has never killed anyone), blaming her and NRA for every death by firearm, without any mention of the person that , you know, actually pulled the trigger, calling NRA a “terrorist organization,” etc etc… you get the point. It isn’t just random internet users, but also blue-checked verified Hollywood types that attack Loesch, some bravely from behind a block (They block Loesch, then bad-mouth her on their threads where she cannot see it), like Rosie O’Donnell.

