Bombshell Sessions Reveals Secret Prosecutor Video – Bill Still

In a remarkable revelation that almost no one caught the significance of, Fox News host, Shannon Bream was told by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday evening that he has appointed a internal special prosecutor to investigate FISA abuses and other matters of a criminal nature inside the Justice Department.

He also said that he would also consider appointing a Special Counsel as requested recently by Congressmen Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte.

We should take this interview very seriously, because there is evidence that Sessions is getting very serious now about cleaning up the swamp that the Justice Department and FBI became under the Obama administration.



Video Source

Ace reporter Sundance provided a whopper of an analytics piece over this interview yesterday on The Last Refuge.

“No one in Washington DC – including Congress and the president – was previously aware [of this].”

No one seems to have noticed except for Sundance that a number of folks accused of wrongdoing due to the contents of email and text-message leaks have never appeared to testify before congressional committees. Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr and Bill Priestap have only been interviewed by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and this unnamed special DOJ prosecutor.

According to Sundance:

“The DOJ needs to keep the integrity of their testimony inside the investigative unit. President Trump is the chief executive over the DOJ and FBI; however, in this odd dynamic he is also the victim within the conspiracy….

“Therefore, again, to protect the integrity of the investigation and witness testimony, the victim would be kept at arms-length and not informed of the criminal investigation.

“That’s why POTUS Trump doesn’t know; and AG Sessions must keep distance from any discussion with the executive due to this separation.

