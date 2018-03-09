Washington Just [email protected] [email protected] Trafficking Babies Can Now Be Bought and Sold Commercially By Matt Agorist – The Free Thought Project

TDC Note – If anyone ever doubts we are involved in a spiritual war for our souls, simply direct them to this piece of legislation that has passed the House in the state of Washington. Wether the Governor signs it into law or not is of little consequence at this point. Enough “people” signed this legislation for it to proceed. What else needs to be understood? I don’t even know what to say.

####

Washington legislators have passed what many are referring to as the most disturbing bill in history that legalizes the commercial sale of human babies to anyone with enough money to buy one.

“House Democrats voted to legalize the purchase and sale of human babies.” – 42nd District Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden.

Washington — When most people think about surrogacy, they imagine a loving infertile or same-sex couple, unable to have children, who need a surrogate mother to give them a baby. Surrogacy has long been an amazing gift for those unable to have babies. However, when laws are passed that commercialize the separation of babies from their birth mother, very real risks to children arise.

When it comes to surrogacy laws in the United States, Washington is proving to be a third world country. Over the years, as countries have legalized “commercial surrogacy,” once they realize the horrors that it creates, they proceed to ban it as it creates a market for children to be bought and sold like commodities with no oversight as to where the babies end up.

After watching children being openly sold to human traffickers, in 2015, both Thailand and Nepal banned the act. In 2016, Mexico also banned commercial surrogacy, followed by India last year, and Cambodia this week.

The bans are a result of watching what happens when such laws are in place as it quite literally legalizes the buying and selling of children and creates a market for human trafficking. In spite of these bans, however, the “baby buyers” don’t go away, they just move their lobbying to other markets—and their sights have been set on Washington state.

As the Lynden-Tribune reports, last week, the Washington State House of Representatives approved legislation modifying the procedures for determining certain aspects of the legal parent-child relationship, known as the Washington Uniform Parentage Act. The bill makes changes to surrogacy agreements, allowing for “commercial surrogacy,” say 10 House Republican women including 42nd District Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden.

Many legislators called the bill the most disturbing policy they have ever considered in their careers.

In a press release this week, lawmakers voiced their dissent, noting:

Sharing is caring!