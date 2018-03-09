This is one of history’s most accurate indicators of a looming financial crisis by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

On April 15, 1185, over eight centuries ago, a powerful earthquake struck the East Midlands region of England near the town of Lincoln.

Modern scientists estimate the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.0 on today’s Richter scale… which was a pretty big deal back then.

Medieval England didn’t have any earthquake-proof construction methods, and much of the region was leveled to the ground.

One of the structures that was destroyed was the Lincoln Cathedral. And the new bishop, Hugh de Burgundy, launched a bold reconstruction project to rebuild an even better cathedral using the latest advances in architectural design and technology.

De Burgundy’s successors kept making improvements to the cathedral, until, in the mid-1300s, the cathedral’s spire was raised to 160 meters (525 feet), making it the tallest structure in the world.

Curiously, a severe economic crisis broke out across Europe soon after as the King of England defaulted on his debts due to military setbacks in the 100 Years’ War.

Fast forward several centuries to the late 1700s, when, in the town of Ditherington, England, the local flax mill took the title as the world’s tallest building in 1797.

That same year, a major economic crisis began raging in Great Britain and the United States after a huge real estate bubble burst. Banks and businesses in both countries suffered major losses.

The completion of the Equitable Life Building in New York City in the early 1870s, which became the tallest building in the world, coincided with the Panic of 1873, and the Long Depression that lasted for more than a decade.

The New York World tower broke the record for tallest building in the world when it was completed in 1890… which also happened to be the same year that the economic panic of 1890 broke out.

Sharing is caring!