The Many Uses For A Game Camera by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

How many of you have a game camera?

They’re pretty useful! Not only do they assist the hunter finding ‘game’, but they’re good for all sorts of other discovery.

A game camera or ‘trail cam’ is a great prep gadget to have in my opinion.

Today’s models not only take pictures but video and audio too. And they see in the dark (to an extent). Some even are able to transmit wireless from their location.

A nice security gadget too.

I thought it might be fun if we list some of the things that we’ve used our game cameras for. Here are a few of my own past uses (beyond their primary purpose)…

Onion Thief

Last Spring we kept noticing that more and more of our sprouting onions in the garden were missing. It was quite bizarre. Didn’t notice any obvious tracks near the plants. So I set up my game camera. Low and behold we discovered lots of Blue Jays were swooping down and pulling out the little onions and flying away with them! Who knew!

Who’s stealing the Snap Peas?

Last year in my dad’s garden as the snap peas grew to ‘just the right size’, before he had a chance to pick them, something else was beating him to it. He set up his game camera and caught the little critter in the act. It was a Chipmunk!. Would climb right up and eat a hole row of them… (Never knew that Chipmunks liked snap peas!)

Nothing goes to waste in nature

Last fall when it was time for the pigs to become bacon, we set up the game camera over in the field where we dumped the ‘remains’. It was fun to watch the animals and birds work on the pile. Ravens, Hawks, Foxes, Coyotes.

