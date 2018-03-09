TEPCO Admits Fukushima-Radiation-Blocking “Ice Wall” Is Failing from ZeroHedge

TDC Note – Quiet possibly one of the worst ideas that could have been attempted for this situation. When ice melts it becomes water and said water will then run into the ocean a few hundred yards, or feet, from where the ice wall was constructed. If you take an object that is running 2,000+ degrees in temperature and place close to ice what are the odds of the ice melting? How many more millions of gallons of highly radioactive water is this going to pump into the Pacific Ocean? How much more plutonium will find it’s way into the ocean? We have been saying for 7 years this is an ELE (extinction level event) and the evidence is showing up planet wide.

It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since TEPCO decided to give its “Game of Thrones”-inspired frozen water wall a second chance, despite initially experiencing difficulty getting the temperature low enough to freeze the ground water. At the time, we questioned their sanity, but pointed out that “wasting” tens of billions of yen on the project would, at the very least, help out the region’s badly damaged GDP…

…But today, with two years before the Tokyo Games, the Japanese utility company admitted to Reuters that the costly “ice wall” (more like an ice floor, it’s essentially a ground barrier consisting of frozen soil) is failing to stop groundwater from seeping into the ruined nuclear reactors at the ruined Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant.

The wall’s failure, among other factors, is preventing the company from removing all of the radioactive melted fuel at the site, where one of the world’s worst-ever nuclear disasters unfolded seven years ago when a tsunami struck the area.

When the “ice wall” was announced in 2013, TEPCO assured skeptics that it would effectively limit the flow of groundwater into the plant’s basement, where the water becomes contaminated with radioactive debris.

But since the wall became fully operational in August 2017, an average of 141 metric tonnes of groundwater has seeped into the reactor and turbines each day – worse than the 132 metric tonnes a day that seeped into the ruined plant during the nine months before the wall’s completion.

That’s far from the “nearly nothing” that TEPCO executives promised.

The unplanned groundwater seepage has delayed TEPCO’s clean-up at the site, the company said, and may undermine the entire decommissioning process for the plant, which the utility is tasked with cleaning up before the 2020 Olympics, though in reality, the process will likely take decades.

Some of the 160,000 residents that were forced to flee after the disaster when the government declared an “exclusion zone” around the site are beginning to return to their former homes as the government has cut off their public assistance.

What people are finding is a ghost town overrun by radioactive boars.

As we pointed out, TEPCO’s options are apparently at an impasse: The company has lost several “swimming robots” inside the destroyed reactors. The robots were sent in to search for the melted nuclear core.

As Reuters explains, TEPCO sunk 34.5 billion yen ($324 million) in public funds into the project, which involved deploying 1,500 tubes filled with brine to a depth of 30 meters (100 feet) in a 1.5-kilometre (1-mile) perimeter around the plant’s four reactors. The plant then cools the brine to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit). The goal is to freeze the soil into a solid mass.

