So You Think the Danger Is Over?

Last fall, the average American discovered the world of the Independent Media. They read and/or listened intently about the dangers associated with electing a morally depraved individual like Hillary Clinton. However, as soon Donald Trump was elected, many of these newly awakened persons went back to sleep thinking that the danger had passed. The danger is more prevelant than ever before.

In life, like sports, it is necessary to return to fundamentals. We need to recall that the Deep State supported Hillary and they were defeated because they let use their platforms to defeat them. The globalists underestimated our collective ability to wake up a slumbeing public. In order to prevent any more backsliding by the general public in terms of standing up to the Deep State, it is time ro review who they are, what they stand for and how they supported Hillary. Hillary may be defeated but her benefactors have not gone anywhere. They are looking for the next liberal, American-hating candidate to represent their agenda.

Below is a summary of their belief systems. After reading through the following, ask yourself a question, is the war between good and evil over, or should you stay engaged?

History Speaks Will America Listen?

America stands upon the precipice of an economic Armageddon, or WW III as we are witnessing the most gigantic theft of public and private assets in the history of the planet. Conspicuously missing from the national conversation of America’s pending economic collapse is the answer to the question; “Where did our money go and who is responsible for this unprecedented theft?” Tangible assets just don’t disappear into thin air, they are redistributed. So,where did our money go and who is responsible? The answers to these questions do not reside in the plethora of extensive present day analysis. Rather, the reasons and people responsible for the economic subjugation of the United States lie in the words of past statesmen, bankers, journalists and historians.



The election of Trump did not solve all of our problems, However, many

Americans act as if that is exactly what has happened.

Will these people destroy the planet to get what they want. Let’s let them tell us in their own words.

Depopulation Quotes

No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a Luciferian Initiation.” David Spangler, Director of Planetary Initiative, United Nations

The present vast overpopulation, now far beyond the world carrying capacity, cannot be answered by future reductions in the birth rate due to contraception, sterilization and abortion, but must be met in the present by the reduction of numbers presently existing. This must be done by whatever means necessary.” Initiative for the United Nations ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER

“One America burdens the earth much more than twenty Bangladeshes. This is a terrible thing to say in order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it’s just as bad not to say it.” Jacques Cousteau, UNESCO Courier

“A reasonable estimate for an industrialized world society at the present North American material standard of living would be 1 billion. At the more frugal European standard of living, 2 to 3 billion would be possible.” United Nations, Global Biodiversity Assessment

“A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline would be ideal.” Ted Turner, founder of CNN and major United Nations contributor

Is anyone else bothered by the fact that this pack of Eugenicists are overseeing our elections? Perhaps the officials at the United Nations stand alone among elite leaders on the planet.

What About Our Educated Elite?

Although it is painfully obvious that the United Nations elite have a high level of contempt for the average person, surely those people responsible for educating our children will teach the time honored virtues of the United States Constitution. Surely, they will teach their students to develop a healthy respect for American sovereignty so that the genocidal lunatics running the United Nations are unable to put their genocidal schemes into motion. Upon further review, this is not the case as I bring to you the words of those who educate and mold the minds of our young people.

War and famine would not do. Instead, disease offered the most efficient and fastest way to kill the billions that must soon die if the population crisis is to be solved. AIDS is not an efficient killer because it is too slow. My favorite candidate for eliminating 90 percent of the world’s population is airborne Ebola (Ebola Reston), because it is both highly lethal and it kills in days, instead of years. “We’ve got airborne diseases with 90 percent mortality in humans. Killing humans. Think about that. “You know, the bird flu’s good, too. For everyone who survives, he will have to bury nine” Dr. Eric Pianka University of Texas speaking on the topic of reducing the world’s population to an audience on population control.

A cancer is an uncontrolled multiplication of cells, the population explosion is an uncontrolled multiplication of people. We must shift our efforts from the treatment of the symptoms to the cutting out of the cancer. The operation will demand many apparently brutal and heartless decisions.” Stanford Professor Paul Ehrlich, The Population Bomb

“We have to take away from humans in the long run their reproductive autonomy as the only way to guarantee the advancement of mankind.” Francis Crick, The discoverer of the double-helix structure of DNA

It strongly appears that the Eugenicists patrolling corridors of educational institutions possess the same disdain for mankind as do the lunatic officials from the United Nations.

These are just a small representation of the belief systems that oppose humanity.

Conclusion

These are the just a smatter of the philsophies of those who oppose us. These belief systems permeate Google, Amazon, Hillary Clinton, Wasserman Schultz, the Rockefeller, the Rothschilds and people like Hillary Clinton. These people back the liberals. They are Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Knowing this, isn’t it important to stay engaged?

