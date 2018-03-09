POTUS Will Ask The People, Do We Need The Fed? (Video)
Wholesale trade sales decline this is one of the biggest drops since 2 years ago. The Housing market is doomed, everything has been engineered away from the big banks to non-banks and when the crisis hits they will take the fall. Fed governor says QE unwind to slow that’s why we are seeing the market react the way it is, faster unwind will fix the problem. Cohn leaves the White House Blankfein leaves Goldman, coincidence, I think not. 11 countries decided to sign the TPP without the US. They are doomed in the long run. Soon POTUS will ask the people if we really need the Fed, the IMF etc. The people will decide where we go next.