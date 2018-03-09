Listen, The Silence Is Deafening, Something Is About To Happen (Video)
John Kerry is now being investigated. John McCain is set to resign. The FBI has been using Geek Squad to spy on peoples computers. Venezuela is about to have an election and the US does not want this to happen. Q drops additional intel, IBOR is moving forward, Session begins the investigation with outside help. The news so silent right now, something big is about to happen, be prepared.