LADIES! YOU CAN’T HAVE IT ALL! Video – Stefan Molyneux

Question: “I’m training and practicing in the male dominated field of general surgery. I have come under increased scrutiny for not being more of an alpha female. Ultimately, this has led to my seeming weak to my superiors. I’m struggling with accepting and moving on from the cycle I have helped create: I act womanly, therefore I’m treated like a weak-link, therefore I somewhat feel that way, leading to being less confident, then treated with less respect, and the cycle continues. This in the context that surgery as a field and including my superiors, aren’t very aware of how to handle the subtle differences between men and women surgeons. Additionally, this has be partially responsible for the program asking/telling me to repeat the 3rd of 5th year of training. My question is, how do I personally and professionally overcome this? Also, as a 31-year-old married childless woman, do I balance this with the small part of me that entertains the idea of quitting and growing our family.“



