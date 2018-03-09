KILL GRID: 5G Networks And Frequency Warfare Video – SGTReport

The MOST important thing we can do, behind exposing Hillary Clinton’s treason and bringing her to justice, is STOPPING the horrific 5G networks rollout. It’s in nothing more than a total control kill grid, “It’s microwave radiation warfare”, says researcher and activist Deborah Tavares. Visit StopTheCrime.net to learn more, print our flyers and shake your friends and neighbors awake with the horrible truth.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!