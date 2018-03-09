James Dines – This Will Usher In A Devastating Global Collapse from King World News

With the CNN Fear/Greed Index plunging to a hyper-fear level of 8 last week, today James Dines spoke with King World News about what is going to create a devastating global collapse and a stampede into gold.

It’s A House Of Cards

March 9 ( King World News ) – James Dines: “It’s not in the headlines yet, but big holders of US Treasury bonds have watched interest rates leap from zero percent to 3 percent. There are trillions of dollars of bonds held by China, Japan, and other nations, using T-Bonds on which to back their own currencies — paper backed by paper. It’s a house of cards…

“You’ve got a 9-year bull market in the stock market and everything has resulted in the greatest complacency I’ve every witnessed in all my years. And as the original ‘Bond SuperBear,’ the losses to holders will undermine institutions.

“The Age Of Debt Without Tears Is Coming To An End”

Debts worldwide, both by governments and individuals, have risen to unsustainable, unpayable levels. And the age of debt without tears is coming to an end. This means a lot of those who are unprepared are going to go broke.

Sharing is caring!