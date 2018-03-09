How Markets Reacted To Cohn’s Departure & Tariff Talk | Golden Rule Radio Video – McAlvany Financials

This week we cover how the markets reacted to Gary Cohn’s departure from the White House, the Tariff talks, and what impact that may have on the precious metals & other markets moving forward. There is a great deal of political gamesmanship going on currently, will the consumer be caught in the crossfire though? We’ll look at the price movements of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, the US dollar index, the DOW, & more.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!