God’s Work is Done: Goldman CEO Blankfein Set To Leave, WSJ Reports from ZeroHedge

God’s work is done…

The Wall Street Journal reports that Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as Goldman Sachs chief executive as soon as the end of the year, capping a more than 12-year run that would make him one of the longest-serving bosses on Wall Street.

While the firm’s co-presidents, Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon, are leading candidates to replace the 63-year-old CEO, one can’t help but wonder about the timeliness of Gary Cohn’s White House exit.

