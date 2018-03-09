CME Group Executive Claims There Was No Price Discovery Before The Bitcoin Futures Contract? Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason talks about a few of the block chain technology startups that presented at the conference, Exchange Union and Rivetz, as well as representatives from large technology companies like Cisco, IBM and Microsoft who have entire divisions devoted just to block chain.

Jason also heard a CME Group executive on a panel yesterday talk about Bitcoin futures contracts. The CME Group executive claimed that there was no real price discovery in Bitcoin until the Bitcoin futures contract launched on Sunday, December 10th 2017. What do you think about this statement? Also, how is this possible when over $8 billion (in US Dollar terms) worth of real Bitcoin is traded every 24 hours on crypto currency exchanges all over the planet compared to only $80 million per day in Bitcoin futures contracts from the CME Group?

The CME Group executive also revealed how institutional and hedge fund trading clients (maybe central banks?) preferred that the Bitcoin futures contract settle in cash instead of being forced to settle in Bitcoin and take delivery of the 5 Bitcoin on the futures contract. Very interesting stuff, huh?



Video Source

Jason shows how within a week of the Bitcoin futures contract launching how the Bitcoin price made a high just under $20k per coin and has since crashed (or had a very large correction if you prefer to say that instead). Is this just a coincidence that Bitcoin crashed within a week of the Bitcoin futures contract launching or is this part of a manipulation scheme?

