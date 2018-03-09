Banks Taking Heavy Losses Credit Card Debt Turning Over Video – Silver Report

Economic collapse news. All but the top 100 banks have begun to take heavy losses from credit card debt. Suprime borrowers have been the money pit only there was a reason they were subprime. Largely the most profitable only write-off are pushing close to peak levels. Credit card debt pushes past 1 trillion dollars and the rate of borrowing has begun to slow. Welcome to the credit cycle collapse.



