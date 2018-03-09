Aliens Here? Giant Spherical UFO Orb Spotted in the US from Sputnik News

Video footage from Google Earth posted on the YouTube Channel UFOmania may prove that we’ve got company out there in the universe.

In the clip we see a camera zooming in on the globe before taking us to where a strange phenomenon has been spotted.

Floating up in the sky just east of Lake George in New York State is a round gray object. The camera zooms in to get a better picture of the strange object, but it is well-nigh impossible to make out what it really is.

The footage, which has already garnered over 20,000 views, may offer convincing proof of extraterrestrial life.

“Analyzed it and looked at it very closely and can confirm it is a UFO,” one viewer wrote.

“Everyone I know and I know a lot of people, know that UFOs are a fact, not a maybe,” added another.

Many past UFO reports describe round, spherical UFOs. It seems that this is the most common shape of UFOs seen around the world.