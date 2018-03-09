A2A with Simon Mikhailovich of Tocqueville Bullion Reserve Podcast – TFMetals Report

Earlier today, we were able to visit with a new guest for our webinar series, Simon Mikhailovich of Tocqueville Bullion Reserve. Simon was full of terrific information and insights so I strongly encourage you to carve out some time to give this a listen.

Among the topics covered over the course of this 45-minute discussion:

What might be the global impact of President Trump’s new tariff plan?

What lies ahead in 2018 for global interest rates and the US dollar?

Might global central banks move one day to officially revalue gold significantly higher?

How does the global gold supply/demand equation look at present?

And a whole lot more!

Again, there’s a bunch information packed into this audio so please be sure to give it a thorough listen. Thanks again to Simon for spending time with us and we look forward to visiting with him again sometime soon.

TF

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>