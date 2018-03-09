A2A with Simon Mikhailovich of Tocqueville Bullion Reserve (Podcast)
Earlier today, we were able to visit with a new guest for our webinar series, Simon Mikhailovich of Tocqueville Bullion Reserve. Simon was full of terrific information and insights so I strongly encourage you to carve out some time to give this a listen.
Among the topics covered over the course of this 45-minute discussion:
- What might be the global impact of President Trump’s new tariff plan?
- What lies ahead in 2018 for global interest rates and the US dollar?
- Might global central banks move one day to officially revalue gold significantly higher?
- How does the global gold supply/demand equation look at present?
- And a whole lot more!
Again, there’s a bunch information packed into this audio so please be sure to give it a thorough listen. Thanks again to Simon for spending time with us and we look forward to visiting with him again sometime soon.
TF
Simon Mikhailovich
Simon Mikhailovich is a Managing Director at Tocqueville Bullion Reserve. Prior to co-founding TBR, Mr. Mikhailovich co-founded Eidesis Capital, a special situations asset management firm formed in 1998. Since inception, Eidesis has raised and deployed over $2.5B of capital through special opportunity funds focused on strategies in high yield corporate bonds and loans, credit derivatives, distressed CDOs and mortgage securitizations, and gold. Between 1985 and 1998, Mr. Mikhailovich was a Portfolio Manager at Falcon Asset Management overseeing private placements and alternative investments in hard assets, including direct investments in oil and gas properties, timberlands and agricultural ventures. During the early 1990s, he headed a global workouts effort responsible for the restructuring and disposition of non-core businesses in North America and Europe. Mr. Mikhailovich received a M.S. in Business (Finance) from the University of Baltimore and a B.S. from Johns Hopkins University.
More information on Tocqueville Bullion Reserve can be found by visiting their website: www.bullionreserve.com
You can follow Simon on Twitter by clicking here: https://twitter.com/S_Mikhailovich