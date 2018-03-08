Trump’s Trade War and the Gold Rally by Jim Rickards – Daily Reckoning

After a great run from $1,242 per ounce on Dec. 11, 2017, to $1,365 per ounce on Jan. 25, 2018, a 10% gain in six weeks, gold has settled into an up-and-down sideways pattern in the six weeks since.

The sideways range has stayed between $1,305 and $1,356 per ounce with two rallies and two drawdowns. Gold marked time at $1,322 per ounce at the beginning of this week, close to the midpoint of this recent trading range.

For the past two months, the dollar price of gold has been more reactive than proactive. Rallies in gold occur on fear of a trade war and fear of a stock market collapse. Drawdowns in gold occur when trade war fears abate and the stock market regains its footing.

Since the trade war and stock market volatility are both here to stay, investors should expect gold to continue in this up-down pattern until a more definitive picture — for better or worse — emerges.

Trump’s tough talk on trade has been dismissed as posturing by some inside-the-Beltway globalist elites. It’s not. Trump is serious about the tariffs he has announced so far and has many more tariffs and fines waiting to be announced in the weeks ahead. As markets realize the trade war is real, stocks will draw down and gold will rally in a flight-to-quality move.

Gold prices fell 2.4%, from $1,349 per ounce to $1,317 per ounce, between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8, a stretch when the stock market fell 11% in a full-blown correction. This caught many gold investors by surprise.

If stocks are falling out of bed, shouldn’t gold rally on the fear trade and flight to quality?

Not right away. Gold typically declines in the beginning stage of a financial panic. This is not because gold is an unattractive safe haven; it is. The reason gold declines is that gold is always liquid at times when unwinding stock and bond positions may be problematic.

Sharing is caring!