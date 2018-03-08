Trump Agrees To Meet With Kim Jong Un: “Great Progress Being Made” from ZeroHedge

Update: President Trump has tweeted his first remarks since accepting the invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim. Trump explained the background:

“Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. “

And noted confidently that:

“Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”

Oh to be a fly on the wall at that meeting!

As we detailed earlier, while speaking to reporters at the White House, South Korean envoy Chung Eui-Yong said, and the White House confirmed, that Trump has accepted to meet Kim Jong Un, by some time in May, in what would be a historic first: no sitting American president has ever met a North Korean leader.

Here is the White House confirmation:

TRUMP TO ACCEPT INVITE TO MEET WITH N. KOREA’S KIM: WHITE HOUSE

His full remarks below:

Chung Eui-yong made the announcement during a news conference outside the White House after meeting with Trump administration officials. Chung said the North Korean leader has expressed his “eagerness to meet with President Trump as soon as possible.”

