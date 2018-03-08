Trade Tariffs Will Not Make America Great Again by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: In yesterday’s Dispatch, I told you what Trump’s proposed tariffs on aluminum and steel really mean for the economy—and why the U.S. could soon be in serious trouble. This is a huge deal… and a situation that could turn ugly quickly.

That’s why I’m sharing this new essay from Doug Casey’s longtime friend and colleague Bill Bonner, who has a lot more to say about what this news means for America…

By Bill Bonner, chairman, Bonner & Partners

The big news last week was Trump’s hasty decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel.

We were happy to see it.

We were looking for an example—undeniable, indisputable, and in-your-face, jackass—to illustrate how government actually works.

“The Donald” has just provided it.

Undisguised Dumbkins

It can be hard work digging in the rocky, ungrateful soil of public policy… scraping off the honey-dirt of wishful thinking, delusion, and fraud… to uncover the corruption and stupidity of what lies beneath them.

So we would like to thank Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and the president’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, for their contributions.

They have put the claptrap right on the surface. Rarely do we get to see public officials who are such undisguised dumbkins with so little guile… and such unvarnished crackpot theories.

They have made it easy for us. Thanks again.

Here in Argentina, trade barriers have been a fact of life for a long time. A couple of years ago, we were unable to get tires for our tractor.

Argentina’s tire-making cronies were protected by tariffs. If you wanted to buy a tire, you had to pay for the locally made, inferior tire.

Unless, of course, they didn’t make the model you needed. Then, you were just out of luck.

Same thing for electronics.

Apparently, ex-president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had some business buddies down in the south who made electronic components.

Sharing is caring!