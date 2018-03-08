Study Indicates America Is Not Prepared for the Coming Societal Breakdown by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

When America burns, over half of us will be fiddling.

A few years ago, Adelphi University published a study on American preparedness for a societal breakdown. The report was all but ignored. As I recently reviewed the contents a few days ago, I came to the realization that it will be nearly impossible for America to NOT crash and burn in the next few years. Individually, the problems seem insurmountable. However, collectively the problems will crush this country and those that are not prepared emotionally, physically, spiritually and from a preparation standpoint will be destroyed. Please review this study and the related societal factors with me and I am certain that you will agree that we all better get prepared because our country is living on borrowed time. The facts speak for themselves.

How Prepared Is America?

The Adelphi University research center tells us that 53% of all Americans do not have a three day supply of nonperishable food and water in their homes. FEMA and DHS are not about serving the needs of the American people; These agencies are about preserving the status quo of the powers that be. But don’t try and tell that to 55% of the citizens of this country.

Most Likely Causes of a Societal Breakdown

The following six events represent some of the most likely events which would mortally wound our society.

1. False flag attack as a result of a chemical and biological attack

2. False flag attack as a result of a series of nuclear explosions

3. World War III

4. EMP attack

5. Economic collapse

6. Military coup resulting in civil war

America’s Level of Preparedness

A brief summation of the Adelphi study reveals the following:

44 percent don’t have first-aid kits

48 percent lack emergency supplies

53 percent do not have a minimum three-day supply of nonperishable food and water at home

55 percent believe local authorities will come to their rescue if disaster strikes

This means that 56% of those with first-aid kits, 52% of those with emergency supplies, and 47% of those who have more than three days worth of water, will be victimized by those who have not properly planned. Please allow me to put this into a real number for you. Over 130 million teenagers and adults will be in the streets seeking to obtain life-sustaining resources in a very short time following the disaster event. This is a train wreck starting to happen.

Time Frame for Societal Breakdown

Those that would be fortunate enough to survive the initial event, or series of events, would face the following timetable of events.

In the first one to two days, all shelves would be emptied of food, water, guns and medical supplies. In last fall’s Houston hurricane, the shelves were emptied in less than a day. There will be no resupply as nothing will be shipped.

On the beginning of the third day, individuals will be in the streets scavenging for anything they can find that will keep themselves and their families alive. If there is a loss of power, many will die as a result of exposure to the elements.

By the fifth day, desperate people will organize into collectives (i.e. gangs) and will go house to house looking for stored supplies from the half that has somewhat prepared. Neighborhoods will begin to organize themselves into local vigilante groups for protection from local gangs who have become desperate. This is the day that many of the police walked off the job in New Orleans in order to protect their families. Groups of police could become the most dangerous groups in society.

In the days that follow, nobody can be trusted. There will be people who will dress up in official looking uniforms (e.g. military, national guard, police) in order to gain entry into a fortified home.

The game changing event will be a civil war. Not only will you have to deal with marauding hordes of resource deficient people, you could also be caught in the crossfire between two, or more warring armies.

Casualty Rates

1. World War III. The casualty estimates dating back to the 1960’s and 1970’s related to an all-out nuclear war was placed at 150 million Americans or at 80-85%.

2. False flag attack as a result of a series of nuclear explosions. The casualty rate is indeterminable and would depend of the number of cities involved and their relative populations and the size and placement of the nuclear device. Generally speaking, one nuclear device in a city the size of Phoenix would kill 20,000 to 100,000 people. Many more would die in the upcoming weeks due to the effects of radiation.

3. False flag attack as a result of a chemical and biological attack. The casualty rates are indeterminable but past pandemics have wiped out one-third to 40% of a society.

4. EMP attack. The Naval War College tells us that within two years of a power grid take down, that 90% of us would be dead.

5. Military coup resulting in civil war. The casualty rates of war as well as civilians victimizing each other would be impossible to calculate. Conservative estimates would place the rate at 5% to 25%.

6. Economic collapse. It is impossible to exactly determine. I think a safe bet would place this event in the category of a false flag “cyber attack” upon Wall Street and the Banking system. Or, the world totally moves away from the Petrodollar causing our currency to hyper-inflate. The resulting casualty rates would be difficult to calculate. The government would be able to establish order following a brutal crackdown. However, in our weakened state, we would be inviting an invasion. A civil war could break out as well.

Conclusion

I welcome any reasonable challenge to the facts presented here. I have looked at the threats from every conceivable angle and have concluded even if we are successful in warding off every single threat, it would still only take one of the aforementioned events to cause a societal breakdown. ARE YOU PREPARED? Only a fool would not be preparing.

Sharing is caring!