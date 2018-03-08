Meet The ‘Man’ Who Crashed Bitcoin In 2018 from ZeroHedge

TDC Note – Just so I understand correctly – one person, one – the number of people that crashed an entire market can be counted on one finger? And people try to convince me to put my families financial safety and security into this situation. Seriously? One person crashed the entire market – and no one sees this as a problem. WOW!

Don’t even try to tell me the Hunt Brothers crashed the silver market in 1980 – they were set up to take the fall – it was the government that created that nightmare.

Bitcoin’s Tokyo Whale (not to be confused with that Tokyo Whale) revealed on Wednesday that he has sold off about $400 million in bitcoin and bitcoin cash since late September.

Nobuaki Kobayashi, bankruptcy trustee for Mt. Gox, the largest bitcoin exchange in the world before hackers absconded with tens of thousands of customers’ bitcoins worth billions at recent prices, said he started selling in late September, meaning it’s quite possible he sold at least some of the coins at the highs reached toward the end of last year.

Kobayashi made his disclosure in the report from the 10th creditors’ meeting, which took place Wednesday.

In the report, he said he’d started selling off the bitcoin and bitcoin cash to raise money for disbursements that the trustee will soon need to begin making as bankruptcy claims are being evaluated, per Bloomberg.

Which brings us to the crash of Bitcoin from December 2017 through February 2018.

Matt Odell (@Matt_Odell) presents the full list of transfers out of their wallet.

h/t @alistairmilne

As Odell points out “More than half of the bitcoin they sold (18k btc) was transferred to an exchange on Feb 5th. The day before bitcoin hit its 3 month low of ~$6000. They panicked and sold the bottom. Market absorbed it well.”

This is what Kobayashi’s “sells” look like on the chart of Bitcoin…

