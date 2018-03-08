LEAK: Hope Hicks Revealed To House Intel Committee Her Email Account Was HACKED by Joshua Caplan – The Gateway Pundit

In yet another leak from the House Intelligence Committee, outgoing Trump aide Hope Hicks revealed to Congressional investigators that her email account was hacked. “Her assertion of a hack raises the questions of who might have compromised her account, when, why and what information could have been obtained,” reports NBC News.

Hope Hicks told the House Intelligence Committee last week that one of her email accounts was hacked, according to people who were present for the former White House communications director’s testimony in the panel’s Russia probe. Under relatively routine questioning from Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., about her correspondence, Hicks indicated that she could no longer access two accounts: One she used as a member of President Donald Trump’s campaign team and a personal account, according to four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the closed meeting of the Intelligence Committee was supposed to remain private. Hicks, who portrayed herself as not savvy in matters of technology, told lawmakers that one of the accounts was hacked, according to two sources who were in the room. It is unclear if Hicks was referring to a campaign or personal account.

The 29-year-old Hicks recently announced that she would be resigning from her role as White House Communications Director.

The New York Times reported:

Ms. Hicks had been considering leaving for several months. She told colleagues that she had accomplished what she felt she could with a job that made her one of the most powerful people in Washington, and that there would never be a perfect moment to leave, according to White House aides.

According to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, Hicks’ resignation was not linked to her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

“Hope Hicks departure is NOT about yesterday’s hearing, per multiple sources. She had planned it before, had been thinking about it for months. She had informed a very small number of people prior to Hill hearing that she planned to leave,” tweeted Haberman.

