LAWMAKERS RECEIVED JARS OF TAR AND FEATHERS AFTER GUN CONTROL VOTE

Senate Republicans in Florida received jars full of tar and feathers after they sided with Democrats and voted for some rather draconian gun laws. The jars are entirely symbolic, but were labeled with “enemy of freedom reward.”

Of the 17 Republicans who voted against basic gun rights, only six are faced with reelection this year. Other laws some of the Republicans voted for included a mandatory three day wait period and bump stock ban.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, the Republicans are facing a swift backlash. Reports claim the jars didn’t come from children although they say they did. “From the Children of Bradford County,″ reads the note, written in red tape across one side of the jelly jars. “The tar and feather enemy of freedom award,” they read on the other side. On the top, the jars are decorated with a plastic “poop” emoji and a glued feather.

The NRA posted an alert on its website to members, saying that “Senate leadership strong-armed Senators to vote in favor of the bill,” and warned that House leaders are now “trying to bully Second Amendment supports to get them to vote for the gun control package.”

“YOU and every other law-abiding gun owner is being blamed for an atrocious act of premeditated murder,″ the alert says. Nevermind that that alert is factual. All gun owners are being punished for actions one lunatic committed on Valentine’s Day. “Neither the 3-day waiting period on all rifles and shotguns, raising the age from 18 to 21 to buy any firearm, or the bump stock ban will have any effect on crime. Despite that fact, Senate leaders rammed through gun control as part of the bill.”

The United States had a history of tarring and feathering, and most remember it being done to tax collectors as a warning. Even back in 1766 people understood that taxation is theft. It has taken quite a lot of indoctrination and brainwashing for people to see it as anything else.

The practice was generally barbaric, and just a few instances of this practice were recorded in the 1760s, but the passage of the Townshend Acts provoked a sharp increase in its usage. It usually required the abuse of only one tax collector in an area for word to spread quickly to other tax collectors intent on taking the hard earned money or goods of others. Another spate of incidents occurred around the Tea Act in 1773. During the War for Independence, the tarring of Tories happened with greater regularity and ferocity, resulting in the deaths of several victims.

No one was actually tarred and feathered, but the jars were incredibly symbolic.

