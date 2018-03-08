Jeff Christian: How Will Trump’s Steel Tariffs Impact Base Metals Prices? Video – KitCo News

Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, should they be implemented, would have little impact on base metals prices, said Jeff Christian, managing partner for New York based CPM Group.

“If [the U.S. government] does proceed [with the tariffs], I think what you’ll see is that there will probably be very little impact for base metals, due to any initial tariffs that the U.S. government does,” Christian told Kitco News on the sidelines of the PDAC 2018. “If we develop into a full-blown trade war, then it becomes sloppier, and quite frankly, I think that base metals may suffer a little bit.”



