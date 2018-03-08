House Judiciary and Oversight Chairs Call for Second Special Counsel by Kenneth Whittle – DisObedient Media

TDC Note – I don’t know about you, but, personally, I’m sick of investigations and want to see some arrest – people in handcuffs – not junior league members but some of the marquee names, like Podesta, Strzok, Wasserman, Weiner, Huma, Clinton and/or Obama – you know, the real criminals. Why doesn’t Trump use the same stance against this filth as he has implied he wants to use against the mentally retarded gun owners – arrest first, due process later. Haven’t heard anything to that effect. Just never ending waste of resources and no one going to prison or being stood up before the wall with a blind fold. Treason is still treason and carries a heavy price.

On Tuesday, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, released a letter addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, calling for the immediate appointment of a second Special Counsel.

In their letter, Goodlatte and Gowdy cite the apparent conflict of interest in the Department of Justice investigating itself, and instead request that a Special Counsel be appointed to review:

“Decisions made and not made by the Department of Justice and the FBI in 2016 and 2017, including but not limited to evidence of bias by an employee or agent of the DOJ, FBI, or other agencies involved in the investigation; the decisions to charge or not charge and whether those decisions were made consistent with the applicable facts, the applicable law, and the traditional investigative and prosecutorial policies and procedures; and whether the FISA process employed in the fall of 2016 was appropriate and devoid of extraneous influence.”

Disobedient Media previously detailed the extensive abuse of FISA throughout the 2016 election, the apparent political bias of FBI agents directly involved in both the Clinton and Russia investigations, the lack of charges against Anthony Weiner for possession of classified information without any security clearance, as well as the FBI’s exoneration of Hillary Clinton months before interviewing her and sixteen other key witnesses.

When questioned as to what had prompted Gowdy to call for the appointment of a second Special Counsel, the congressman stated: “What changed for me was the knowledge that there are two dozen witnesses that Michael Horowitz, the [DOJ] Inspector General, would not have access to. When I counted up 24 witnesses that he would not be able to access were he to investigate it, yeah only one conclusion, that’s special counsel.”

