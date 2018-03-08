Former CNN Anchor Says ‘Terrible Analysis’ Is In Part ‘Why People Hate The Media’ By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

2017 was a scandal ridden year for much of the mainstream media with “fake news” news stories tanking the stock market, retractions, apologies and deletions, but no network was embroiled in controversy as much as CNN.

From threatening to reveal personal information of a random internet user for creating a meme because they didn’t approve of his online “behavior,” which resulted in the viral trending hashtag of #CNNBlackmail, leading to the “great meme war of 2017,” to multiple completely false articles that had to be retracted, changed, corrected, causing the forced resignation of three high profile employees, 2017 was brutal for CNN.

It looks like 2018 is going to be worse for the network.

So far this year CNN has gone dumpster diving in Russia in a pathetically desperate attempt to justify their obsession with the “Russian collusion” narrative they have spent a year pushing, and despite finding nothing in the literal garbage they were digging through, they actually put the segment on the air as shown in the screen shot above.

CNN was roundly criticized by members of the left and right after ambushing an older female Trump supporter, confronting her on her lawn, revealing her identity, address and phone number, which caused her to be harassed online and off, in order to attack her for daring to share a promotion for a Trump event that supposedly was instigated by Russian trolls. They did this on the same day it was revealed that CNN itself had promoted an anti-Trump event that was also allegedly instigated by Russia trolls.

CNN’s actions were called “ugly,” “gross,” “despicable” and “awful” and that was just by leftist journalists.

Then the network traveled to Thailand to interview an alleged prostitute who calls herself a “sex coach,” because she claimed she had “evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, saying in exchange for her story she wanted asylum in the United States.

The level of “journalism” by the CNN, has sunk to the level of the Jerry Springer show and their ratings have tanked because of the last year of scandals, lies, and pushing onto viewers what CNN thinks they should focus on rather than what interests everyday Americans.

The proof is in the numbers where CNN did not even make the top twenty cable news shows for February, and in fact only took one of the top 25 spots with Anderson Coopers‘ show, which came in as number 24. According to Forbes “CNN had significant declines in February, with ratings dropping 19% in total day and 16% in prime.”

Things have gotten so bad for CNN that Chris Cillizza, CNN’s editor-at-large was taken to task on March 6, 2018, publicly via Twitter by former CNN Anchor Soledad O’Brien, over a piece he wrote and published on CNN titled “Donald Trump is producing the greatest reality show ever,” which he promoted on Twitter. O’Brien’s response was brutal, stating “This terrible analysis by @CillizzaCNN is in part why people hate the media.” (Archive.is link to CNN article here)

Cillizza first thanked her for reading, then she offered some friendly advice saying “You’re welcome. You have a big platform, be thoughtful about the stories you tell and how you tell them.”

Not able to leave well enough alone, Cillizza then decided to ask her if she bothered to read the piece or was she just going by the headline, she said she read it, then he said he didn’t understand her criticism…… then she explained and her explanation was far more brutal than her initial assertion as she told him exactly why the articles was so “terrible.”

“It’s not accurate. It’s not funny. It’s not clever. It’s not analysis. It’s facile. It shows an actual lack of understanding of reality tv (can’t believe I’m typing that). It’s mediocre. It’s a time when viewers need to understand what’s going on at the highest levels of govt,” she informed him.

