Election interference ALERT: Google / YouTube now blatantly trying to steal the 2018 elections by: Mike Adams – Natural News

The realization is suddenly obvious: The Google / YouTube selective “censorship rampage” that has targeted conservative websites and content creators is a brazen, illegal scheme to interfere with U.S. elections and steal the 2018 mid-terms.

The systematic silencing of conservative views is necessary, of course, for Democrats to win enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives after the mid-term elections. Once control is established, Democrats will immediately move to impeach President Trump. Although the Senate would not likely prosecute that impeachment, the mere achievement of the U.S. House declaring “impeachment” would be enough to convince most brainwashed news consumers that Trump is somehow a guilty criminal (nobody will remember that Bill Clinton was also impeached by the House). From there, the 2020 presidential election is also stolen, and Democrats land their selected tyrant in the White House just in time for Ginsberg’s retirement from SCOTUS.

Once that is accomplished, the effort to utterly dismantle both the First and Second Amendments of the United States Constitution / Bill of Rights will be placed on urgent priority. Before long, conservative speech will be criminalized, and following a carefully staged mass shooting of hundreds of schoolchildren — because of course when children are murdered, no one is allowed to debate the facts of what happened — all Americans will be ordered to surrender their firearms to the government. It’s all “for the children,” you see, and anyone who opposes the idea will be smeared as an evil person who hates children.

Once that is accomplished, the “final solution” of the radical Left’s communist sweep across America can finally be initiated. Conservatives will be named “terrorists” and subjected to arrest, imprisonment or mass killings by deranged, lunatic Leftists who are ordered to purge the countryside in exactly the same way students at UC Berkeley called for the murder of conservative speakers. The Left, after all, openly argues that violence against political opponents is a perfectly acceptable way to silence them.

Team Trump is already aware the technocrats are trying to steal the election

This is the future for America that Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are desperately trying to see play out. And to accomplish it, they’re turning to outright criminal fraud and election interference via selected censorship that targets pro-liberty, pro-America voices. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale is fully aware of the attempted elected fraud by the tech giants. Today he tweeted out a warning:

Hey @facebook @Twitter @Google we are watching. 👀 This is your opportunity to make sure the playing field is level. #MAGA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 7, 2018

“In public interviews, Parscale has argued that social media, not traditional media, was the key to Trump’s victory in 2016, and identified Facebook as particularly critical to the president’s success,” reports Breitbart.com. “His comment follows weeks of high-profile revelations about Silicon Valley openly limiting the reach of conservatives.”

The tech giants are knowingly committing massive election FRAUD in advance of the 2018 mid-terms

Make no mistake: The goal of the technology tyrants is the silencing of non-left-wing views and a blatant, criminal attempt to defraud the United States of America by interfering with the 2018 mid-term elections. Not coincidentally, this is exactly the crime that 13 Russians were recently charged with by Robert Mueller.

The real interference, however, isn’t from the Russians: It’s from Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Russia’s lame attempts at online chaos and disruption are nothing compared to Google’s deliberate purge of pro-America websites, video channels and voices. And the only reason Google is doing that is because Google is pure EVIL, and like all radical left-wing extremist groups, Google hates our Republic and wants to see liberty crushed into oblivion.

