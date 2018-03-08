The Deep State Has Lost Control, The Take Down Will Begin Soon Video – X22 Report

As North Kore and South Korea talk about peace the US pushes sanctions on NK, why? Dan Coats says the White House is getting ready to send in troops into Syria for a major op, this is not going to happen, propaganda. The White Helmets are at it again staging false flags, this time with a baby. Q drops more intel, the social media platforms are censoring those who speak out, this is about to change.

The IBOR is now being pushed and the deep state is scared of it. 11.11.18 the parade that will not be forgotten, 100 years ago WWI can to an end on this date and our troops came home. Snowden has been located, he is in Hong Kong, who is allowing Snowden to move from country to country? Everyone should have the right to disappear.



