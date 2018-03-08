Daniel McAdams on the State Department’s Troll Farm by James Corbett – Corbett Report

Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Liberty Report and RonPaulInstitute.org joins us today to discuss the State Department’s “Global Engagement Center,” an online troll farm dedicated to countering “foreign disinformation” on the web…with their own disinformation. We talk about the origins of the center and how it connects to the grander neocon-created #Russiagate disinfo campaign.

TDC Note – The video below is linked to BitChute not YouTube. Look for more and more of our videos to be linked to platforms outside of YouTube. Look for The Daily Coin videos to be uploaded directly to the website or to alternatives to youtube as well.

Click here to watch this video on BitChute / DTube / Minds.com / YouTube

