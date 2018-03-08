CNN Hits New Low In Trump Attack, New Alien UFO Breakthrough Video? We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on CNN hitting an all-time new low in their latest Trump attack with nonstop coverage of Anastasia Vashukevich and Stormy Daniels. We also get into new “breakthrough” video of Aliens and UFO’s. Of course, we also talk about the FBI with geek squad, Skynet, Google, a.i, Korea peace talks, Alexa, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Rand Paul calling for an audit the fed, plus a lot more.



