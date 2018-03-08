Celente – What Is Happening To Many Americans Is Shocking from King World News

What is happening to many Americans is shocking.

Here Are The Facts

March 7 ( King World News ) – Gerald Celente: “Where are the markets and economy heading? Follow trend lines, not media lines.

The facts are clear, but rather than add them up and assess their implications, the mainstream media parrots a headline that’s making the news, which may sound important, but lacks market-driver substance.

There are basic bottom-line dynamics that drive economies and equities. However, rather than identifying and analyzing these trends, a highly concentrated corporate media has become increasingly reliant on news blurbs that grab attention. And while sometimes significant, blurbs are not the basis for determining the direction of the economy and markets.

For example, take a look at Tuesday’s headlines.

•Wall Street advances on signs of North Korea talks – CNBC

•US stocks gain traction on signs of North Korea progress – Financial Times

•North Korea denuclearization news boosts Wall Street – Express, UK

North Korea moving toward peace talks has nothing to do with the state of Wall Street or the Main Street economy.

Of course, if Tuesday’s headline read, “Trump fulfills promise to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea. US drops Mother of all Bombs on Pyongyang,” yes, that would affect the equity markets… and life on Earth.

