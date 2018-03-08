Bill Murphy: STOCK MARKET TREMOR BEFORE EARTHQUAKE Video – Silver Doctors

The stock correction last month involved the largest point drops on the Dow in history. The stock market is still about 2,000 points below its highs. But this correction was just the tremor before the earthquake, chairman of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee Bill Murphy tells Silver Doctors.

Trump’s protectionist policies will be inflationary, Murphy says, leading to higher gold and silver prices. But currently, due to manipulation, the silver market has been the worst acting market he’s ever seen. Murphy points out Newton’s third law: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” Murphy sees silver is preparing for one of the most bullish moves in history.



Video Source

