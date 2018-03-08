Bill Holter: Trade War Fears And A Weak Dollar Video – Crush the Street

Bill Holter from Jsmineset.com is on the line to help us analyse the trade war fears and the importance of a gold standard. We also discuss the new FED Chairman and the ‘flushing’ of the markets we can potentially witness.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:45 Trade war fears

04:40 The Deficit highlights the need for a Gold standard

08:40 The new FED Chairman Powell – what can we expect?

12:50 A ‘complete flushing’ of the markets

14:30 Where to find out more information



