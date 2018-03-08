Arch Crawford & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)

Crawford Perspectives, outlines his technical vantage point on Bitcoin, US shares, gold, silver and related indexes. Arch Crawford, head of, outlines his technical vantage point on Bitcoin, US shares, gold, silver and related indexes.

Due in large part to the ominous technical condition of the US Greenback, our guest expects the world’s reserve currency to continue to decline.

The market could be entering free fall amid an ominous inverse golden cross, where the shorter term 50 week MA crosses below the longer 200 week MA.

Consequently, gold, silver, Bitcoin, Altcoins, cryptos, commodities, WTIC and related shares should enter a profitable bull market.

According to the Keiser report, JP Morgan has accumulated approximately 140 million ounces of silver.

The Keiser report suggests that the investment bank is hoarding silver in anticipation of an epic price advance.

Russia’s new national silver stockpile of 70 pounds silver bars, stacked in enormous piles amounts to perhaps $70 million in value (figure 1.1.).

With the gold to silver ratio extended to extremes, nearing an all-time record of 80:1, one gold coin purchases nearly a 100 oz silver bar.

The stat. suggests fire-sale AG prices. Case in point, silver could climb from $17 to $70 for lucky silver lottery ticket holders.