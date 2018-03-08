Arch Crawford & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Arch Crawford & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek
Highlights
- Arch Crawford, head of Crawford Perspectives, outlines his technical vantage point on Bitcoin, US shares, gold, silver and related indexes.
- Due in large part to the ominous technical condition of the US Greenback, our guest expects the world’s reserve currency to continue to decline.
- The market could be entering free fall amid an ominous inverse golden cross, where the shorter term 50 week MA crosses below the longer 200 week MA.
- Consequently, gold, silver, Bitcoin, Altcoins, cryptos, commodities, WTIC and related shares should enter a profitable bull market.
- According to the Keiser report, JP Morgan has accumulated approximately 140 million ounces of silver.
- The Keiser report suggests that the investment bank is hoarding silver in anticipation of an epic price advance.
- Russia’s new national silver stockpile of 70 pounds silver bars, stacked in enormous piles amounts to perhaps $70 million in value (figure 1.1.).
- With the gold to silver ratio extended to extremes, nearing an all-time record of 80:1, one gold coin purchases nearly a 100 oz silver bar.
- The stat. suggests fire-sale AG prices. Case in point, silver could climb from $17 to $70 for lucky silver lottery ticket holders.
- The current Bitcoin prediction implies a run to $40,000, via Fibonacci projection, assuming that the $5,700-$8,000 support level holds over the coming months, which interesting coincides perfectly with top crypto investor, Mike Novogratz’s 2018 Bitcoin target (figure 1.1.).