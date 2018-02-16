The Truth About The Florida School Shooting and Nikolas Cruz Video – Stefan Molyneux

On Wednesday February 14th, 2018 at approximately 2:30pm, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and wounding thirteen survivors – including two people who remain in critical condition.

The suspect was reportedly armed with an AR-15 style rifle, “countless magazines” of ammunition, a gas mask and even smoke grenades – as he set off a fire alarm and brought students out from their classrooms and into the school hallways prior to the shooting.

Cruz was apprehended on Wednesday and charged on Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the third-deadliest school shooting in American history.

