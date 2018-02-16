Lior Gantz: Gold Bear Market is Over? Stock Market Will Go Higher In Blow Off Top Phase? Video – Wall St for Main St

During this 40+ minute interview, Jason asks Lior about Ray Dalio and how after saying stocks would go up weeks ago at Davos 2018, Ray Dalio appears to have done a 180 and is now betting on a stock market crash in the near future. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-0…

Lior is reading Ray Dalio’s new book, Principles: Life and Work. https://www.amazon.com/Principles-Lif…

The rest of the interview, Jason asks Lior about the stock market crashing (Lior thinks there will be a lot more volatility both up and down and that the stock market will go to DOW 30k or higher first in a blow off top phase before it crashes), asset price volatility and the VIX, Bitcoin and other crypto currency, block chain technology, marijuana investing, and gold and gold stocks. Lior has closed out his gold hedges and is now increasing long positions in gold stocks.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!