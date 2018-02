Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore deliver red pill truth on Seth Rich, Hillary and Obama by Alex Christoforou – The Duran

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore talk about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore talk about the shady history of Hilary Clinton, and how Set Rich’s murder may very well be attributed to Hillary and the DNC.

From the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast…

Sharing is caring!