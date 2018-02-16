FBI, NSA, GCHQ, CIA: Failure Of Epic Proportions by Rory – The Daily Coin

If it had happened only once, maybe twice, there wouldn’t be any need to question what is going on. Unfortunately, we have been questioning since 2016 Orlando attack that left so many dead.

Are you aware of any building in the United States, built after year 2000, that is not fully equipped with camera’s recording every person, every angel and every square inch possible both inside and out? What about buildings constructed prior to 2000 have most, if not all, been retrofitted with surveillance cameras? What about inside elevators, stairwells and, basically, everywhere except restrooms? Have we not been told, time and again, the NSA does a 100% sweep of every U.S. citizens’ digital footprint?

Where is the video tape for any of the mass shootings beginning with Sandy Hook? Where is the tape? I am not concerned with any other evidence except the video tape that should exist for EVERY SINGLE MASS SHOOTING SINCE 2000 and beyond. That would be 7 of the 13 most deadly mass shootings beginning in 1966. Where is the video tape? Why were the children at Stoneman Douglas instructed to not use their cell phone to video tape anything?

Here’s just some of what we’ve learned, or had confirmed, in 2013: The NSA collects virtually every phone call record in the United States—that’s who you call, who calls you, when, for how long, and sometimes where. (Guardian) The NSA “is harvesting hundreds of millions of contact lists from personal e-mail and instant messaging accounts around the world, many of them belonging to Americans.” (Washington Post)

The NSA is collecting “communications on fiber cables and infrastructure as data flows past,” as part of what it calls “upstream” collection, including content and metadata of emails, web activity, chats, social networks, and everything else. (Washington Post) Source – EFF

If you follow the source link for the three bullet points above you will find a great many sources proving the NSA does a complete sweep of everyone’s digital footprint but they can not seem to stop any mass shooting. Why?

We have been questioning why these tools have not been used to stop or slow down or impact any of the mass shootings that have occurred over the past several years. If 100% of our digital footprint is captured and all the cameras at roadway intersections, on random light poles and all the others that placed throughout every urban area are creating a facial database, why can’t the FBI, NSA, GCHQ, CIA and all the other spy agencies stop situations like Stoneman Douglas? Why? What’s the problem and why do we continue to fund these illegal operations of failure?

The FBI was told about Nikolas Cruz. The FBI was told about the Ft. Hood shooter and having ties to Al-Queada. The FBI was told about the Tsarnaev brothers prior to the Boston bombing. The Paris massacre was coordinated to happen within a few minutes of each of the 3 different locations. Not one of these situations were stopped all the while the proper “authorities” had been contacted and they were informed of the potential problems. WOW! And we continue to accept this nonsense with our communities shot through and through and lives ended and families ripped apart. Are you kidding me?

Nothing beforehand – nothing from the FBI even after being told you may want to check this person out. South Carolina, Ft, Hood and now Stoneman Douglas.

According to FBI Agent, Rob Lasky – “No other information was included with that comment which would indicate a time, location or the true identity of the person who made the comment. The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who actually made the comment.” Source

Nothing could be further from the truth. A very simple trace back to the IP address for the comment posted on YouTube would have revealed everything needed to be known. And lets not forget the NSA already had 100% of the information needed – see opening paragraphs to confirm.

Judge Jeanine is asking the same questions as Greg Hunter and myself since 2016 – 100% Failure – How Many More “Orlando’s” Should We Suffer?

