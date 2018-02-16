These Dog Foods Have Been Recalled Because They May Contain EUTHANASIA DRUGS by Daisy Luther – The Organic Prepper

Do you feed your dogs wet food? If so, you need to check your labels because 4 major brands have been recalled by the manufacturer, J.M. Smucker Company.

According to a message sent to retailers, the foods could contain a drug that is used in euthanasia.

The J.M. Smucker Company is initiating a voluntary withdrawal of a limited quantity of Gravy Train®, Kibbles ‘N Bits®, and Skippy® Wet Dog Food products after learning specific SKUs did not meet our specifications because a minor ingredient may contain low levels of pentobarbital. This is not a threat to pet safety. Although the extremely low levels do not present a health or safety risk, their presence in our products is not acceptable to us. (source)

In a different article, the brand Ol’ Roy was also included in the list of recalled brands.

Pentobarbital in pet foods can cause death.

Despite reassurances that the tainted food doesn’t present a risk, a previous pentobarbital taint caused the death of one family’s beloved pet. Nikki Mael shared her tragic story.

Within minutes of sharing a can of Evanger’s pet food among her five dogs, she was racing the lifeless animals to the emergency vet. “They were falling over. They were running into the walls. They were convulsing,” said Mael. The vets told her they weren’t sure what was going on, but that things didn’t look good. Hours later, devastating news. “They said Talula wasn’t going to make it,” said Mael, choking back tears. Desperate for answers, the family sent the remainder of the food to a specialized lab and drove Talulah’s lifeless body to a veterinary pathologist for a postmortem examination. “Poisoning from the dog food. That’s what killed her,” said Mael. But it wasn’t just any poison. It was pentobarbital: A lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. The deadly toxin is never permitted to kill animals that are part of the food supply and would violate federal law if it was. (source)

Hearing a story like that, I certainly would never risk giving my pets one of the recalled products.

Return these products if you have them on hand

Here’s the list:

Gravy Train canned/wet dog food • Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks (UPC: 7910052541)• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips (UPC: 7910052542) • Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks (UPC: 7910052543)• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks (UPC: 7910034417) • Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks (UPC: 7910034418)• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew (UPC: 7910051933) • Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley (UPC: 7910051934) • Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks (UPC: 7910034417) • Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks (UPC: 7910051645) • Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks (UPC: 7910051647)Kibbles ‘N Bits canned/wet dog food • Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack (UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378) • Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack (UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378) • Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack (UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375) • Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack (UPC: 791001037; 7910048367) • Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy (UPC: 7910010375) • Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy (UPC: 7910010378) • Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy (UPC: 7910010380) Skippy canned/wet dog food • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow (UPC: 7910071860) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits (UPC: 7910050243) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon (UPC: 7910050246) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken (UPC: 7910050247) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver (UPC: 7910050248) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew (UPC: 7910050249) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken (UPC: 7910050244) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef (UPC: 7910050250) • Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef (UPC: 7910050245) Ol’ Roy canned/wet dog food • Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz. Turkey Bacon Strips (UPC: 8113117570)

How did the poison get in the dog food?

If you’re wondering how the drug got into the dog food, you aren’t alone. Some have suggested it’s because some of these companies could be using meat from euthanized animals in the pet food that they make. It’s illegal to do this but the FDA has turned a blind eye.

One possibility as to how pentobarbital is getting into food? Experts tell us animals that have been euthanized are picked up by renderers who process the carcasses – which may be blended into pet food. In a 2004 report to Congress, sources for rendered materials were identified as, among other things, “dead animals from farms, animal shelters and other facilities.” Under federal law, these are adulterated ingredients. Adulterated ingredients, which are defined partly as: “an animal which has died otherwise than by slaughter,” are illegal in all food for humans and animals. Yet in its own compliance policy, the FDA acknowledges it is violating the law and states: “pet food consisting of material from diseased animals or animals which have died otherwise than by slaughter, which is in violation of 402(a)(5) …will be considered fit for animal consumption.” “The FDA tells industry ‘Yeah, it’s a violation of law, but go ahead, we’re not going to do anything,’” said Thixton. In a written request, we asked the FDA to explain its policy that is allowing adulterated ingredients into pet food. They did not provide an answer. (source) If you aren’t already making your own dog food, this may convince you that it’s time to make that change. UPDATE: Another recall has been issued for salmonella Some raw products have also been recalled after several animals have become sick and died from salmonella. These products are: Smokehouse Four-ounce bags Beefy Munchies

Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food

Redbarn seven-inch Bully Stick three pack

Arrow Reliance ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs This illness not only makes pets ill, but can be passed on to humans.

