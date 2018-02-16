Destroying the U.S. Economy One Policy At A Time by Rory, The Daily Coin

Originally published December 2015

The Federal Reserve has, once again, admitted to being a criminal operation that is destroying the U.S. economy. Please remember that wealth is never destroyed, only transferred. When your account loses value someone else’s account is gaining value. When this happens on a massive scale, like in 2008, all of that wealth is going into the hands of a very few. It did not go “poof” in the night, it was moved from your account to someone else’s account.

Now, banking criminal Richard Fisher, former Federal Reserve President, Dallas, has admitted, on live TV, the Federal Reserve is directly responsible for the over inflated stock market. He blames the Federal Reserve and their policies for all the economic problems the U.S. economy is suffering right now and for the past few years. He goes on to explain that China is not to blame, but now that the U.S. economy is crumbling, China’s economy is suffering as well, which makes it appear as though China is causing problems. If you still live in the misguided world of unicorns and rainbows, as spewed out by mainstream media, then your wealth is about to be permanently transferred to someone else. That someone else will not be a member of your family, nor will you ever have an opportunity to recover any of your hard earned wealth.

If you combine this fact with Janet Yellen’s recent statement about the “too big to jail” banks filing bankruptcy instead of being “bailed-out” by the Fed and if you understand how bank bankruptcy works, anyone with funds in any bank is going to be dead broke – nothing, nada, no mas. Banks, and their crony friends at the big box corporations, any service company like Brinks or any associated company will be paid first and if there are any funds left those few pennies will be divided amongst the account holders. Please don’t take my word for it, ask your bank. If the Branch Manager tells you anything short of what is explained here ask to speak with that person boss and keep moving up the line until you find the person that actually knows, and understands, the agreement that you signed to open the account with the bank.

Yellen noted that to replace rescue loans to individual companies, the 2010 law outlines procedures for failing big financial firms to go through bankruptcy proceedings.

Recently, we learned, from Brandon Smith of Alt-Market, that most alternative news sources, including myself, have overlooked a simple fact. The Federal Reserve is only interested in self preservation and they will do anything to protect themselves and their member banks. The Federal Reserve was born from a criminal, closed door meeting in 1910 and has been run like a mafia organization ever since. The Federal Reserve is putting moves into place, and making their announcements, that the system is about change. The wealth in one account is about to be transferred into another account. Is anyone listening?

“Let me end my talk by abusing slightly my status as an official representative of the Federal Reserve. I would like to say to Milton and Anna: Regarding the Great Depression. You’re right, we did it. We’re very sorry. But thanks to you, we won’t do it again.” Based on this pattern of policy actions leading to fiscal disaster, I believe alternative analysts can predict with some certainty what is likely to happen now that the Fed has raised rates in the middle of the most pervasive economic contraction since the Great Depression was initiated (as Bernanke admitted) by central bankers.

The video below is of poor quality. Listen to what is being said, and then listen it to again. This criminal is telling you, flat out, we are about to be hit with a massive wealth transfer and whatever funds are in the stock market, well, they will belong to someone else and no longer be part of your 401k, IRA or private pension plan.

You have been warned by the criminal that instigated the theft.

