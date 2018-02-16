Catching Up with Denver Dave (Podcast)
Catching Up with Denver Dave Podcast – TFMetals Report
The last two weeks have been pretty crazy in the “markets”. I felt I needed to talk things through so I rang up Dave Kranzler earlier today to get his opinion on things.
As you’ll note, this was a pretty informal discussion. Dave and I simply discuss the recent gyrations in stocks, the ongoing yield spike in the bond market and into what kind of jam, if any, this places Chief Goon Powell and his Fed.
I hope you find this interesting and helpful.
TF
p.s. We had some issues with Skype while recording and the audio cut out intermittently. I’ve done my best to seamlessly edit it together but you might notice a few gaps.
Dave Kranzler spent many years working in various Wall Street jobs. After business school, he primarily traded junk bonds for a large bank. Dave graduated from Oberlin College with majors in Economics and English and he also has an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance.
Currently, he co-manages a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. He has nearly thirty years of experience in studying, researching, analyzing and investing in the financial markets.
His goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy. His daily articles can be found at his site, http://investmentresearchdynamics.com and the site for his metals fund is http://goldenreturnscapital.com/?p=information-gold-fund.