Breaking Down The Deep State Valentine Distraction Video – X22 Report
Tillerson denies the US gave weapons to the Kurds.The Taliban and the US are now willing to speak to each other about peace. Russia says the entire story about Russian soldiers is completely fictitious. The Parkland shooting is a distraction, there are many anomalies that do not make sense. The are now reports of a second shooter, the search engines have the stories being reported 2 days before the shooting occurred. There was a shooter drill happening the same day of the shooting.