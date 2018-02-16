Arch Crawford & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Arch Crawford & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio Gold Seek
Highlights
-
Arch Crawford, head of Crawford Perspectives, continues to caution US equities investors that the correction could continue in 2018.
-
His analysis indicates summer could present the most market volatility. The opening salvo began with the Carillion fiasco in the UK (figure 1.1.).
-
The British construction behemoth was the most shorted company at the time, which promptly plunged into bankruptcy recently.
-
The collapse of Carillion shares from $300 to $14 represents a 95% plunge.The disaster cost investors hundreds of millions in losses, and will result in thousands of much needed jobs in the UK.
-
What if the entire mess was avoidable, months in advance?A new 52 week low registered on the chart and price entered a pronounced downtrend, under both the 50 / 200 period moving average.
-
According to Nassim Taleb’s Anti-Fragile and my Enhanced MPT via Bayesian Analysis, 100% of investors / employees / contractors would be advised and encouraged to purchase puts.
-
The recent 95% collapse of the short volatility ETF (XIV) caught many investors off guard, as volatility soared over 100% in a single week (figure 1.1.).
-
Arch Crawford notes a 5 year bottoming pattern that could lead to new highs in the PMs as soon as this year.
-
Current themes in artificial intelligence, robotics and related technologies are examined via intriguing real-world examples.
Continue Reading / Radio Gold Seek>>>