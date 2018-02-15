This Week’s Batchelor-Cohen Podcast – TFMetals Report

It was required listening again last evening as John and Steve addressed the latest escalations in Syria and attempted to provide some historical perspective to the crisis.

This week marks the fourth anniversary of our first Batchelor-Cohen posting. Back then, events in Ukraine threatened to ignite a hot war between Russia and NATO (and they still do) but, for now, fears have shifted to Syria where a recent clash left over 100 Russian mercenaries dead at the hands of US-led…I don’t have any idea what to call them…fighters? Insurgents? Terrorists? Militias? Does it even matter?

As always, we urge you to listen this week and every week as this New Cold War grows more dangerous seemingly by the day.

TF

