SS Central America Ship of Gold Million Dollar Treasure Haul By Charles Morgan Coin Week

Behind the scenes of the Ship of Gold Treasure.

PCGS provided CoinWeek with some great new behind-the-scenes footage of the curation effort underway to remove more than a century of metal deposits and debris from millions of dollars worth of rare coins recovered from the SS Central America, the “Ship of Gold”.

The Ship of Gold was one of the most successful numismatic promotions of the past 30 years, and this new trove of treasures will undoubtedly be the numismatic story of 2018.

The unparalleled SS Central America “Ship of Gold” exhibit will dock with $40 million of glittering “new cargo” sunken treasure at the February 22-24, 2018 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Expo.

This will be the first public display of a portion of the historic gold and silver coins, gold ingots and unopened sacks of treasure gold dust recovered during the 2014 expedition to the Atlantic Ocean site where the Gold Rush-era cargo was lost at sea 161 years ago. The California Gold Marketing Group LLC acquired the never-before publicly exhibited gold rush treasure in a court-approved transaction this past November, and will be publicly displaying the legendary trove for the first time.

In this behind-the-scenes look, you get a chance to see a variety of silver and gold coins recovered from the wreck and the exciting process that Bob Evans has undertaken to remove mineral deposits and encrustations.

